Watch live: Trump holds rally in Alaska
Former President Trump will hold a rally in Alaska Saturday evening.
He is speaking in advance of the state’s primary election, which is set for Aug. 16, and will stump for candidates including Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), incumbent Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) and former Gov. Sarah Palin, who is running in a special election for the state’s sole House seat.
Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
State Watch
News
Campaign