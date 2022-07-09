Watch live: Trump holds rally in Alaska

Former President Trump will hold a rally in Alaska Saturday evening.

He is speaking in advance of the state’s primary election, which is set for Aug. 16, and will stump for candidates including Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), incumbent Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) and former Gov. Sarah Palin, who is running in a special election for the state’s sole House seat.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

