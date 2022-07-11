trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks touting bipartisan gun legislation

by The Hill Staff - 07/11/22 9:52 AM ET

President Biden and Vice President Harris on Monday morning are slated to deliver remarks at an event commemorating the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

