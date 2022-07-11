trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/11/22 12:00 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a briefing with reporters on Monday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden administration biden administration Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing White House press briefing

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Father of Parkland shooting victim ...
  2. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  3. The Supreme Court’s impact on the ...
  4. New faces begin to surface as ...
  5. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  6. Why outrage politics has such a grip ...
  7. Republicans aren’t guaranteed to ...
  8. DOJ says it interviewed Trump’s ...
  9. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  10. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  11. Paul Ryan ‘found himself sobbing’ ...
  12. Buttigieg defends anti-Kavanaugh ...
  13. Biden ‘determined’ to renew ...
  14. This Florida House race is giving ...
  15. Attended one of these schools? You ...
  16. The time has come: Defund the ...
  17. When to declare for 2024? Trump’s ...
  18. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video