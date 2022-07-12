trending:

Watch live: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/12/22 9:04 AM ET

The White House COVID-19 Response Team along with other public health officials on Tuesday morning are slated to hold a press briefing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

