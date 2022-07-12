trending:

What laws could have stopped the Highland Park shooting?

by TheHill.com - 07/12/22 3:42 PM ET

The deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., has put the spotlight on federal and state gun laws and what critics describe as a lack of robust implementation. The alleged shooter legally obtained a high-powered rifle similar to an AR-15, authorities said, raising questions about both the red flag law in Illinois and those sworn to uphold it.

Red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, allow a judge to take away a firearm from someone based on the suspicion that the owner could use it to harm themselves or others. The new federal gun safety measure approved by Congress last month gives states funding to implement these laws, but the legislation has been criticized as not going far enough to prevent another mass shooting.

