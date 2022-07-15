Watch live: Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas deliver remarks from West Bank
President Biden and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday will deliver joint statements from Bethlehem.
The event is slated for 5:50 a.m.
Watch live in the video above.
