Watch live: Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas deliver remarks from West Bank

by The Hill Staff - 07/15/22 5:55 AM ET

President Biden and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday will deliver joint statements from Bethlehem.

The event is slated for 5:50 a.m.

Watch live in the video above.

