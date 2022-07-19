trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Buttigieg testifies on infrastructure

by TheHill.com - 07/19/22 11:44 AM ET

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday morning is slated to testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on the nation’s infrastructure.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags biden administration Biden administration infrastructure Infrastructure Pete Buttigieg transportation Transportation United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service set to turn over ...
  2. Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret ...
  3. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  4. White House could declare climate ...
  5. The 18 House Republicans who voted ...
  6. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  7. Ohio Supreme Court tosses out ...
  8. Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump ...
  9. Fauci: ‘I’m not going to retire’
  10. Two New Yorkers charged in investment ...
  11. Democrats have no appetite to punish ...
  12. Lack of trust is fueling the current ...
  13. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  14. Daily coffee drinkers have better ...
  15. Trump shouldn’t run again — here ...
  16. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  17. Heinrich: ‘Not fair’ for Manchin ...
  18. Jan. 6 chairman tests positive for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video