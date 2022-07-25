Watch live: America First Agenda Summit day one
Day one of the America First Agenda Summit is slated to begin on Monday morning.
The America First Policy Institute event, which features remarks from a variety of Republican lawmakers, is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Former President Trump will appear at the event later this week.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
THE HILL TV
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File