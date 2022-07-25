trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: America First Agenda Summit day one

by TheHill.com - 07/25/22 9:46 AM ET

Day one of the America First Agenda Summit is slated to begin on Monday morning.

The America First Policy Institute event, which features remarks from a variety of Republican lawmakers, is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Former President Trump will appear at the event later this week.

Watch the live video above.

Tags america first America First Policies America First Policy Institute america first summit Politics Politics of the United States Trump United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Revolving door creates questions and ...
  2. GOP plots Fauci probe after midterms
  3. Trump’s credibility ...
  4. Permanent daylight saving time hits ...
  5. Nearly one in three Americans say it ...
  6. Rubio fires back at Buttigieg over ...
  7. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  8. Juan Williams: Don’t swallow ...
  9. Is the clock finally running out on ...
  10. Why the US housing shortage is likely ...
  11. Moldova ‘very worried’ about ...
  12. 2024: A nightmare scenario
  13. Congress must close Medicare gaps in ...
  14. Hogan blames ‘collusion’ between ...
  15. Warren: Fed chief threatening ...
  16. Paul Pelosi’s questionable Wall ...
  17. Trump slams ‘RINO coward’ Bowers ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video