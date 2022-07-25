trending:

Watch live: VP Harris hosts Roe v. Wade roundtable

by TheHill.com - 07/25/22 1:34 PM ET

Vice President Harris on Monday morning is slated to hold a Roe v. Wade roundtable discussion with Indiana state legislators.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

