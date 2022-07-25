Watch live: VP Harris hosts Roe v. Wade roundtable
Vice President Harris on Monday morning is slated to hold a Roe v. Wade roundtable discussion with Indiana state legislators.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
