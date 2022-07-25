Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha are slated to hold a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
