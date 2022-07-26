Watch live: America First Agenda Summit Day 2
The second day of the America First Agenda Summit kicks off on Tuesday morning with remarks from a variety of Republican lawmakers.
The America First Policy Institute event, which will feature an appearance from former President Trump later in the day, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
