Watch live: America First Agenda Summit Day 2

by TheHill.com - 07/26/22 8:22 AM ET

The second day of the America First Agenda Summit kicks off on Tuesday morning with remarks from a variety of Republican lawmakers.

The America First Policy Institute event, which will feature an appearance from former President Trump later in the day, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

