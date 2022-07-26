trending:

Watch live: Pence delivers remarks at National Conservative Student Conference

by TheHill.com - 07/26/22 8:35 AM ET

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday morning is slated to deliver remarks at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

