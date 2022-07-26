Watch live: Pence delivers remarks at National Conservative Student Conference
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday morning is slated to deliver remarks at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
