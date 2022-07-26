Watch live: White House Summit on the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines
The White House on Tuesday morning is slated to hold a summit on the future of COVID-19 vaccines.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
THE HILL TV
Rising
Top Stories
International
Administration
Campaign
News