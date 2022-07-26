trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/26/22 12:00 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre along with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will brief reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

