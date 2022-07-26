trending:

Watch live: Trump speaks in Washington, DC

by TheHill.com - 07/26/22 12:00 PM ET

Former President Trump on Tuesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks at the America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C.

His appearance at the America First Policy Institute’s event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

