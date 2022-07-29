trending:

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/29/22 2:52 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags biden administration Biden administration Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing White House press briefing

