trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 08/01/22 11:45 AM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags biden administration Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing White House press briefing

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. LIV Golf crowd shouts ‘Let’s go ...
  2. How Fetterman is taking on Oz with an ...
  3. Graham renews effort to block Georgia ...
  4. Biden cannot give China’s Xi the ...
  5. Trump-backed GOP Michigan governor ...
  6. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  7. 11 races we’re watching in ...
  8. Juan Williams: GOP will stop at ...
  9. CNN’s Zakaria calls Alito’s ...
  10. Manchin will talk to Sinema about ...
  11. Beyoncé removing ‘ableist ...
  12. Friendships key to upward ...
  13. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  14. Gottlieb predicts monkeypox will ...
  15. Republicans race to stop Greitens in ...
  16. Hogan slams ‘disgusting ...
  17. Arizona House Speaker doubles ...
  18. Webb telescope shows the humility of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video