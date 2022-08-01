trending:

Watch live: Harris delivers remarks on climate resilience

by TheHill.com - 08/01/22 12:00 PM ET

Vice President Harris on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on the Biden administration’s investments in climate resilience.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

