Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at virtual event with Michigan Gov. Whitmer

by TheHill.com - 08/02/22 12:45 PM ET

President Biden on Tuesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks at a virtual event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

