Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at virtual event with Michigan Gov. Whitmer
President Biden on Tuesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks at a virtual event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video