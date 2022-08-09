The evolving legal landscape of state abortion access

The Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade has fundamentally reshaped abortion access in America and inspired a fierce backlash among critics.

The divisive court ruling was strongly opposed in its first test at the ballot box when 3 in 5 voters in reliably red Kansas rejected a proposal to strip Roe-like protections from the state constitution.

Despite the results in Kansas, the procedure is now banned in 10 states across the South and Midwest.

Some far-right lawmakers have even floated proposals that would outlaw residents traveling across state lines to obtain abortions in places like Kansas. Meanwhile, some blue states have taken steps to insulate patients and doctors from lawsuits, as an emerging patchwork of state laws replaces the nearly half-century of federal abortion rights that were guaranteed under Roe.

Watch the video above for more.