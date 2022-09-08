trending:

On the lawn: Biden to announce cancer moonshot initiative in Boston

by TheHill.com - 09/08/22 2:47 PM ET
President Biden is off to Boston on Monday to deliver remarks on his “cancer moonshot” initiative on the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s famous “moonshot” speech.

Biden’s speech will be held at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

He relaunched the initiative this year with the goal to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years, as well as improve the lives of caregivers and cancer survivors.

Kennedy’s speech in 1962, which took place at Rice University in Texas, outlined his plan for the U.S. to become an international leader in space exploration.

Before the speech on Monday, Biden will make remarks on the investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law also in Boston.

