trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

In Conversation: Laura Kelly on covering the war in Ukraine

by TheHill.com - 09/09/22 10:55 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 09/09/22 10:55 AM ET

The Hill’s Laura Kelly recently returned from a reporting trip to Ukraine, as the nation marked six months since the Russian invasion.

Laura spoke to Niall Stanage about how the war is going, what Ukraine says it needs from the United States and where things go from here. She also talked about her own experiences of what daily life is like for the Ukrainian people.

Watch the video above for more.

Tags Laura Kelly Niall Stanage russia Russia Russia-Ukraine war russian invasion of ukraine Russian invasion of Ukraine ukraine Ukraine Ukraine war

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  3. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  4. Wall Street hits back at GOP in ESG ...
  5. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  6. Hopes brighten for compromise on ...
  7. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  8. Watch live: King Charles delivers ...
  9. Milley: Russian strategic objectives ...
  10. The feds are coming for your credit ...
  11. Trump special master ruling ...
  12. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  13. Biden on GOP touting projects they ...
  14. Officials say Bannon was ...
  15. King Charles gets unexpected kiss on ...
  16. Former Trump chief of staff John ...
  17. Hillary Clinton says Ted Cruz is ...
  18. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
Load more

Video

See all Video