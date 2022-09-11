Watch live: Remembrance service at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial

First lady Jill Biden will speak at a remembrance service Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, United Airlines Flight 93 from Newark, N.J., en route to San Francisco, Calif. was hijacked by four terrorists. After passengers and crew members fought the hijackers in the cockpit, the plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pa. Everyone on the plane was killed.

Watch the live video above.