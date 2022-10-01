Watch live: Trump holds rally in Michigan

trending:

Trump holds rally in Michigan

by THE HILL STAFF - 10/01/22 6:48 PM ET
Former President Trump is holding a rally in Warren, Mich., Saturday evening.

During the event, he will campaign for GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon as she seeks to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), as well as for Republican state attorney general nominee Matthew DePerno and Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

