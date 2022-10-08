Watch live: Trump holds rally in Nevada

Former president Trump is holding a rally in Minden, Nev., Saturday evening.

During the event, he will campaign for GOP gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo, who serves as Clark County Sheriff, as he seeks to unseat Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), as well as Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt, who faces incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above