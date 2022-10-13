Watch live: Jan. 6 Committee holds hearing

trending:

by TheHill.com - 10/13/22 11:00 AM ET
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its last hearing on Thursday afternoon, when the panel is expected to attempt to paint former President Trump as a clear and present danger to the United States.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above, or follow our rolling live reporting here.

