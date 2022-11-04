Why battleground Pennsylvania is playing a pivotal role in the midterms

Pennsylvania is shaping up to be a possible bellwether state in the 2022 midterm elections, with the Senate battle between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz having the potential to decide which party wins control of the upper chamber.

Polls have shown a close race, with the GOP candidate holding a narrow 2-point lead in a survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill released this week. In the Pennsylvania gubernatorial battle, Democrat Josh Shapiro leads his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano.

The Hill traveled across Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day to get a sense of what issues voters are most concerned about in a state that is seen as a microcosm of the country.

Republicans, including Oz, have zeroed in on rising crime rates and inflation in the closing days of the campaign. Democrats, like Fetterman, have discussed economic issues while focusing largely on abortion access in the final days of the midterms.

Watch the video above for more.