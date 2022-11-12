Watch live: Nevada’s Clark County gives update on ongoing ballot count
Election officials from Clark County, Nev., are giving an update on the ongoing tabulation of election results following Tuesday’s midterms. The Senate race in the state, which could be key to determining which party controls the upper chamber, has not yet been called as of Saturday afternoon.
Watch the live video above.
