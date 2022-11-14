Watch Live: Biden holds news conference after meeting with China’s Xi

President Joe Biden delivers remarks and takes questions from the media on Monday morning after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia in an effort to “manage” differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Ahead of their meeting, Xi called on Biden to “chart the right course” and “elevate the relationship” between China and the U.S.

White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations and have emphasized that they believe the countries can work in tandem on shared challenges such as climate change and health security.

Biden’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video above.