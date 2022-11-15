trending:

Watch live: Trump delivers ‘special announcement’ at his Mar-a-Lago resort

by The Hill Staff - 11/15/22 3:00 PM ET
Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political spotlight with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections.

His “special announcement” is widely expected to be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the Republican Party, with many saying such a move should come after next month’s Georgia Senate runoff.

The announcement comes as Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch live in the video above.

