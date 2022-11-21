trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkey

by TheHill.com - 11/21/22 10:16 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 11/21/22 10:16 AM ET

President Biden on Monday morning is slated to participate in the annual tradition of pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey.

The 2022 Thanksgiving turkey and its alternate for this event, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the tradition, were raised on a ranch near Monroe, N.C. The birds’ names are a closely guarded secret, and won’t be made public until the ceremony.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden administration Joe Biden Joe Biden Joe Biden presidential turkey pardon Thanksgiving Thanksgiving turkey turkey pardon United States Washington D.C.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  2. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  3. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  4. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  5. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  6. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  7. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  8. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  9. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  10. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  11. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  12. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
  13. Gretchen Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
  14. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  15. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  16. Gisele Barreto Fetterman: ‘The right wing hates women’
  17. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
  18. Elon Musk says he won’t allow Alex Jones on Twitter
Load more

Video

See all Video