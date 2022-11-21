Watch live: Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Biden on Monday morning is slated to participate in the annual tradition of pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey.

The 2022 Thanksgiving turkey and its alternate for this event, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the tradition, were raised on a ranch near Monroe, N.C. The birds’ names are a closely guarded secret, and won’t be made public until the ceremony.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.

