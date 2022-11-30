Watch live: Garland holds briefing on conviction of Oath Keepers leader

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing on the conviction of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes with seditious conspiracy.

Rhodes was found guilty Tuesday over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, a win for the Justice Department as it pursues the little-used charge for members of multiple extremist groups who contributed to the chaos at the Capitol.

Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy, while all five defendants on trial were found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Seditious conspiracy carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and hasn’t been used successfully since a 1990s terrorism case.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

