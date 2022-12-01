trending:

Watch live: Biden greets President Macron of France

by TheHill.com - 12/01/22 8:33 AM ET
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday morning are slated to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron in an official arrival ceremony.

The two presidents are set to feast on lobster, caviar and a course of American artisanal cheeses at Thursday’s state dinner. The red, white, and blue-themed gathering with France is the first state visit Biden has hosted during his White House tenure, signaling the administration’s return to pre-pandemic proceedings.

The president and first lady are expected to entertain Macron and his wife, Brigitte, as well as around 300-400 other guests, according to Bloomberg.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

