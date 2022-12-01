Watch live: Biden holds press conference with French President Macron

President Biden and President Emmanuel Macron of France are slated to hold a joint press briefing on Thursday morning.

Macron is expected to raise questions about the Inflation Reduction Act, which he says is “super aggressive” in its protectionist climate policies and subsidies from which he says “perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem.”

Macron is the first foreign leader Biden has hosted in an official state visit since taking office. It’s the French president’s first time back in the U.S. since a 2018 visit during former President Trump’s administration.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

