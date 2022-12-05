trending:

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 12/05/22 12:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing with reporters on Monday afternoon.

The briefing comes at a time when the White House is attempting to navigate a number of issues as 2022 comes to a close, and just before voters head to the polls in Georgia ahead of the Senate runoff on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

