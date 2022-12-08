trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Brittney Griner freed

by The Hill Staff - 12/08/22 8:24 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 12/08/22 8:24 AM ET

President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver remarks after the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner through a 1-for-1 prisoner swap with Russia for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner has been in Russian custody since February, when she was arrested by Moscow authorities for possessing cannabis vaping cartridges. The arrest came one week before Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Biden Biden administration Brittney Griner Brittney Griner Brittney Griner detention prisoner swap putin russia Russia Russia United States Viktor Bout Washington D.C. Watch live white house

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  2. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  3. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  4. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  5. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  6. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  7. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  8. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  9. WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
  10. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  11. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Brittney Griner freed
  12. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  13. Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
  14. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
  15. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  16. How Democrats won the midterms
  17. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law sponsor charged with pandemic aid fraud in Florida
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress faces a funding time crunch
Load more

Video

See all Video