Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Brittney Griner freed

President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver remarks after the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner through a 1-for-1 prisoner swap with Russia for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner has been in Russian custody since February, when she was arrested by Moscow authorities for possessing cannabis vaping cartridges. The arrest came one week before Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.