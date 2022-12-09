trending:

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 12/09/22 12:29 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing. The briefing comes the day after WNBA player Brittney Griner returned home from being detained in Russia, where she was arrested for possessing cannabis vape cartridges.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

