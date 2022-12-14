trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference

by TheHill.com - 12/14/22 2:38 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/14/22 2:38 PM ET

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the bank’s baseline interest range by 0.5 percentage points.

The rate hike was the smallest interest rate hike since June as the central bank attempts to curb high inflation without derailing a surprisingly resilient economy.

The FOMC, the panel of Fed officials responsible for monetary policy, bumped up the bank’s baseline interest range by 0.5 percentage points to a span of 4.25 to 4.5 percent. All 12 voting members of the FOMC approved the hike.

Watch Powell’s remarks in the video above.

Tags federal reserve FOMC Jerome Powell Jerome Powell

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  3. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  4. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  5. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  6. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  7. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  8. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  9. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  10. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  11. Fed slows down rate hikes amid early signs of inflation easing
  12. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  13. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  14. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  15. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  16. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  17. With the clock ticking, Puerto Rico status bill faces uncertain prospects
  18. Trump special counsel Jack Smith lost the John Edwards case — what might that ...
Load more

Video

See all Video