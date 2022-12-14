Watch live: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the bank’s baseline interest range by 0.5 percentage points.

The rate hike was the smallest interest rate hike since June as the central bank attempts to curb high inflation without derailing a surprisingly resilient economy.

The FOMC, the panel of Fed officials responsible for monetary policy, bumped up the bank’s baseline interest range by 0.5 percentage points to a span of 4.25 to 4.5 percent. All 12 voting members of the FOMC approved the hike.

Watch Powell’s remarks in the video above.