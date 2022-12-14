Watch live: Nancy Pelosi portrait unveiled at the Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon is set to have her congressional portrait unveiled at the Capitol, where it will join the gallery of her predecessors.

The portrait unveiling comes after she last month announced that she would not be seeking a leadership position in the next Congress.

Pelosi’s announcement caps off her historic two decades as the Democratic leader, during which she was also the first woman elected Speaker of the House.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.