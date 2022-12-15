trending:

Watch live: House panel holds hearing on Uvalde school shooting

by TheHill.com - 12/15/22 8:54 AM ET
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning is slated to examine the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two adults lost their lives on May 24, was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Just ten days before the shooting in Uvalde, ten people were killed in a shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

