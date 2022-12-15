Watch live: CFPB director testifies before Senate Banking Committee
Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on Thursday morning is slated to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.
The semiannual report to Congress is expected to touch on the student lending market and challenges to consumers, as well as make recommendations to lawmakers to help improve these issues.
The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
