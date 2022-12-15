Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press briefing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D_Calif.) on Thursday morning is slated to hold her weekly press briefing.

The briefing comes one day after Pelosi’s congressional portrait was unveiled in the Capitol, where it will join the gallery of her predecessors.

Pelosi last month announced that she would not be seeking a leadership position in the next Congress, capping off her historic two-decade run as the leader of the Democratic party in the House, during which she was also elected as the first woman Speaker of the House.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

