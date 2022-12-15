trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press briefing

by TheHill.com - 12/15/22 9:58 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/15/22 9:58 AM ET

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D_Calif.) on Thursday morning is slated to hold her weekly press briefing.

The briefing comes one day after Pelosi’s congressional portrait was unveiled in the Capitol, where it will join the gallery of her predecessors.

Pelosi last month announced that she would not be seeking a leadership position in the next Congress, capping off her historic two-decade run as the leader of the Democratic party in the House, during which she was also elected as the first woman Speaker of the House.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags House Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Politics of the United States U.S. House Of Representatives United States United States Washington D.C.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  2. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  3. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  4. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  5. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  8. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  9. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  10. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  11. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  12. Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker ...
  13. Russia warns of ‘unpredictable consequences’ if US sends Patriot missiles ...
  14. Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation
  15. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  16. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  17. Michelle Obama ‘heartbroken’ by death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
  18. Ana Cabrera to exit CNN
Load more

Video

See all Video