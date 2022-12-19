Watch live: Jan. 6 panel delivers final report

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to hold its final public hearing on Monday afternoon.

The panel has heard from more than 1,000 witnesses, gone over more than a million pages of documents and held nine public hearings as part of its year-plus investigation into what happened when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results.

The committee has spent more than a year making the case that Trump was squarely at the center of efforts to overturn the election and was ultimately responsible for the deadly riot.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

