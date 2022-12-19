trending:

Video

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 12/19/22 12:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The briefing comes shortly after the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, is set to hold its final public hearing earlier in the day, where lawmakers will vote on whether to recommend the Justice Department file criminal charges against former President Trump and others, and present a summary of the panel’s findings.

The White House briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

