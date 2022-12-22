Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press briefing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) on Thursday morning is slated to hold likely her last weekly press briefing as the Democratic leader.

The briefing comes one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic address to a joint session of Congress that served as a direct appeal to Americans providing billions in tax dollars to Kyiv.

Zelensky’s speech came after he met with President Biden at the White House. The U.S. also announced more than $2 billion in military and humanitarian support for Ukraine that included advanced Patriot missile batteries.

The Ukrainian leader’s visit was part of a historic final week for the Speaker, in which Democrats also moved to release former President Trump’s tax returns and wrapped up their investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

