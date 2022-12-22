Watch live: President Biden delivers Christmas address
President Biden on Thursday afternoon is slated to deliver a Christmas address focused on what unites Americans and his optimism for the year ahead.
The address comes one day after Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Biden at the White House and delivered a historic speech to a joint session of Congress in the Capitol.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video