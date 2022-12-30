trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference

by TheHill.com - 12/30/22 1:53 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/30/22 1:53 PM ET

The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home.

They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Idaho Moscow Moscow Police Department United States University of Idaho University of Idaho Stabbings

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference
  2. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  3. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  4. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  5. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  6. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  7. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  8. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  9. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  10. COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC
  11. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  12. The ‘Talented Mr. Santos’ faces possible sanctions for hood-winking voters ...
  13. Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
  14. Alyssa Farah Griffin says Meadows prevented her from trying to stop Trump COVID ...
  15. READ: Jared Kushner’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee
  16. Musk says Twitter employees had ‘Fauci Fan Club’ Slack channel
  17. The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
  18. Ways and Means panel releases six years of Trump’s personal and business tax ...
Load more

Video

See all Video