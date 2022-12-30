Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home.
They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
The Debrief
Rising
Top Stories
Finance
Business & Lobbying
State Watch
Finance