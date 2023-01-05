Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on border security

President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver remarks on border security and enforcement measures.

The president has said that he intends to visit the southern border while he’s in Mexico next week for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

The visit to the southern border would be Biden’s first since taking office. The president has faced criticism for months because he has not visited the border amid the migrant crisis.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.