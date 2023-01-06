Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes as the final jobs report for 2022 was released on Friday morning, showing U.S. employment growth slowed under the weight of higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail a historically strong labor market.

The U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December and brought the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent, its level in February 2020, from 3.7 percent in November, according to the Labor Department.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

