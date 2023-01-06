Video Watch live: House lawmakers mark 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack by The Hill Staff - 01/06/23 10:12 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill Staff - 01/06/23 10:12 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Lawmakers mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with a ceremony at the Capitol.Watch live in the video above. Tags jan 6 Jan 6 attack Jan 6 insurrection Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Video News See All Video Watch live: White House press briefing by TheHill.com 2 hours ago Video / 2 hours ago Video Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on border security by TheHill.com 1 day ago Video / 1 day ago Video Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference by TheHill.com 7 days ago Video / 7 days ago Video Watch live: President Biden delivers Christmas address by TheHill.com 2 weeks ago Video / 2 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Best of Rising: Jan 3- Jan 5 by TheHill.com 01/06/23 11:00 AM ET Rising / 2 hours ago Rising Rising: January 5, 2023 by TheHill.com 01/05/23 10:33 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: January 4, 2023 by TheHill.com 01/04/23 11:10 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All House House Speaker vote: McCarthy picks up multiple holdout votes on 12th ballot by The Hill staff 15 mins ago House / 15 mins ago Campaign Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight by Julia Manchester 7 hours ago Campaign / 7 hours ago House The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment by Niall Stanage 7 hours ago House / 7 hours ago Senate Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate by Alexander Bolton 7 hours ago Senate / 7 hours ago See All Most Popular House Speaker vote: McCarthy picks up multiple holdout votes on 12th ballot Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker House Speaker election explained: What to know Here are the states with the longest life expectancy Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ... Watch live: House meets for fourth day of Speaker votes House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy? House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document ... NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs The Hill’s 12:30 Report — McCarthy crawls toward Speakership The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video