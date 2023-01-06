trending:

Watch live: House lawmakers mark 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

by The Hill Staff - 01/06/23 10:12 AM ET
Lawmakers mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with a ceremony at the Capitol.

Watch live in the video above.
